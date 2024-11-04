Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Conducts Ground Raid in Syria and Strikes Gaza Amid Polio Vaccination Struggle

Israel announced a ground raid in Syria, marking its first such operation in the current conflict. The raid targeted a Syrian citizen connected to Iranian networks. Concurrently, Israel's military actions in Lebanon and Gaza continue, impacting polio vaccination efforts in northern Gaza, a region under severe conflict.

Updated: 04-11-2024 00:11 IST
In a significant escalation, the Israeli military has announced a ground raid within Syrian territory, marking its first publicly acknowledged operation of this nature in the ongoing conflict. The raid led to the capture of a Syrian citizen, alleged by Israel to be involved in Iranian networks operating against its interests.

While the Syrian government has yet to respond to Israel's announcement, the event signifies a new dimension of military engagement beyond aerial strikes, which have been the primary approach to counter threats from Hezbollah and Iranian proxies in Syria over the past year.

Amid these developments, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with an Israeli strike allegedly affecting a clinic involved in a polio vaccination campaign. The impact of escalated military operations on healthcare facilities highlights the challenges faced in delivering critical health services amid conflict.

