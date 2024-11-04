China Urges France: A Call for EU-China Auto Harmony

China's commerce ministry has called on France to actively encourage the European Commission to find a satisfactory resolution for both European and Chinese electric vehicle industries. This appeal highlights the growing tension between the EU and China in the auto sector.

During a meeting on Sunday, China's Minister Wang Wentao expressed to French junior trade minister Sophie Primas that the EU's investigation into China's electric vehicles is a significant issue. The scrutiny is perceived by Beijing as a disruptive force in the cooperative dynamic between China and the EU auto industries.

The concerns underline China's eagerness to maintain a stable and collaborative automotive relationship with Europe, calling for prompt and effective diplomatic interventions.

