China Urges France: A Call for EU-China Auto Harmony
China's commerce ministry has requested France to actively influence the European Commission towards finding a mutually agreeable solution for the European and Chinese electric vehicle sectors. This comes as Beijing raises concerns over the EU's investigation into Chinese EVs, which it claims disrupts bilateral automotive cooperation.
During a meeting on Sunday, China's Minister Wang Wentao expressed to French junior trade minister Sophie Primas that the EU's investigation into China's electric vehicles is a significant issue. The scrutiny is perceived by Beijing as a disruptive force in the cooperative dynamic between China and the EU auto industries.
The concerns underline China's eagerness to maintain a stable and collaborative automotive relationship with Europe, calling for prompt and effective diplomatic interventions.
