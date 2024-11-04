Left Menu

China and France in a Trade Tango Over Electric Vehicles and Brandy

China has urged France to influence the European Commission towards a mutually beneficial solution for electric vehicle industries while France insists on maintaining its stance over tariffs on brandy. The trade dynamic is tense with China investigating European imports and the EU imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:53 IST
China and France in a Trade Tango Over Electric Vehicles and Brandy
Representative Image Image Credit:

In the latest chapter of the ongoing trade tensions between China and the European Union, China has called upon France to play a mediating role in resolving disputes over electric vehicles. China is advocating for a balanced outcome that considers the interests of both European and Chinese electric vehicle sectors. Meanwhile, France has affirmed its position on key issues related to tariffs on brandy.

The European Union launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese battery electric vehicle imports last year. This move culminated in an October decision to impose tariffs on these vehicles. In response, China initiated its own investigations, targeting European pork, dairy, and brandy—with temporary measures imposed on the latter.

During a meeting in Shanghai between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and French junior trade minister Sophie Primas, Wang emphasized the detrimental impact of the EU's inquiry on China-EU auto industry collaboration. While China expressed a willingness to seek a resolution, it remains committed to its investigations, citing alignment with World Trade Organization guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024