Cyber Fraud Exploits Fake Videos of Business Icons

Authorities are investigating two cyber fraud cases where victims lost a collective Rs 95 lakh. Fraudsters used fake videos of renowned businessmen N R Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani to lure the victims into investing in dubiously promising ventures.

The unsuspecting victims clicked on suspicious links leading to counterfeit websites, offered deceivingly attractive returns. A senior police officer revealed that neither victim verified the authenticity of the content before connecting to these fake platforms.

As the investigation continues, police have registered cases at the CEN South police station, aiming to unearth those responsible for the fraud using deceptive digital content.

(With inputs from agencies.)