Cyber Fraud Exploits Fake Videos of Business Icons

Two individuals lost Rs 95 lakh to cyber fraud by clicking on fake videos of business leaders N R Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani. They invested in fraudulent schemes, lured by promises of high returns. Police have registered cases and investigations are ongoing to track the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities are investigating two cyber fraud cases where victims lost a collective Rs 95 lakh. Fraudsters used fake videos of renowned businessmen N R Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani to lure the victims into investing in dubiously promising ventures.

The unsuspecting victims clicked on suspicious links leading to counterfeit websites, offered deceivingly attractive returns. A senior police officer revealed that neither victim verified the authenticity of the content before connecting to these fake platforms.

As the investigation continues, police have registered cases at the CEN South police station, aiming to unearth those responsible for the fraud using deceptive digital content.

