Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects ED's Plea Against Businessman's Bail in Land-for-Jobs Scam

The Supreme Court declined to entertain the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging bail granted to businessman Amit Katyal in connection with a money laundering case tied to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Indian Railways. The court criticized the ED's 'pick and choose' approach in arrests and stated Katyal's involvement appeared minimal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:39 IST
Supreme Court Rejects ED's Plea Against Businessman's Bail in Land-for-Jobs Scam
Amit Katyal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday chose not to entertain the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to businessman Amit Katyal. Katyal, described as a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is implicated in a money laundering case related to a purported land-for-jobs scam in Indian Railways.

Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal expressed reluctance to overturn the High Court's order, criticizing the ED's 'pick and choose' strategy. The bench queried why the ED had not arrested other key figures in the case, suggesting hesitance to pursue larger targets while focusing on Katyal.

Despite the ED's claim that Katyal facilitated illegal transactions for Yadav's family, the High Court had previously found his role less significant and granted him bail on procedural grounds. Katyal's compliance with the investigation further supported the court's decision, highlighting perceived inconsistencies in the ED's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025