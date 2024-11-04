Left Menu

German Prosecutors Drop Case Against Billionaire Alisher Usmanov

German prosecutors have ended a money laundering investigation against Alisher Usmanov. His lawyers stated their satisfaction with the decision, emphasizing Usmanov’s consistent assertion of innocence. They regard this as significant in restoring his faith in the legal system and maintaining his reputation as a philanthropist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:01 IST
German Prosecutors Drop Case Against Billionaire Alisher Usmanov
Alisher Usmanov
  • Country:
  • Russia

German prosecutors have officially concluded a money laundering investigation targeting Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire. This announcement came from his legal representatives on Monday.

"We welcome the decision of the Frankfurt am Main General Public Prosecutor's Office to end its investigation against Alisher Usmanov," expressed Uwe Lehmbruck and Dr. Markus Gotzens of Wannemacher & Partner.

The lawyers reiterated their client's longstanding assertion of innocence, stating, "For A. Usmanov, this is an important step towards restoring his faith in the rule of law and to protect his good name and reputation as a world-renowned philanthropist."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024