German Prosecutors Drop Case Against Billionaire Alisher Usmanov

German prosecutors have officially concluded a money laundering investigation targeting Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire. This announcement came from his legal representatives on Monday.

"We welcome the decision of the Frankfurt am Main General Public Prosecutor's Office to end its investigation against Alisher Usmanov," expressed Uwe Lehmbruck and Dr. Markus Gotzens of Wannemacher & Partner.

The lawyers reiterated their client's longstanding assertion of innocence, stating, "For A. Usmanov, this is an important step towards restoring his faith in the rule of law and to protect his good name and reputation as a world-renowned philanthropist."

(With inputs from agencies.)