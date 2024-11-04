Left Menu

Controversy Over Land Registrations Sparks Tension in Karnataka

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, has called for halting land registrations to the Waqf Board until the Joint Parliamentary Committee's proceedings are done. He alleges that rushed registrations could affect farmers' rights and religious properties, causing unrest in the region.

R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, has taken a decisive stand, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JPC Chairperson Jagadambika Pal to intervene in land registrations associated with the Waqf Board.

Alleging premature registrations in anticipation of legislative changes, Ashoka claims this could dispossess farmers of approximately 15,000 acres in Vijayapura, and sees a wider issue affecting 10,000 acres across Karnataka's various districts. This move also allegedly targets lands belonging to religious institutions, including Hindu temples and graveyards, sparking controversies and fears of cultural erosion.

Responding to tensions and violence erupted in districts like Haveri, Ashoka appeals for a freeze on registrations until the Joint Parliamentary Committee offers clarity, emphasizing the gravity of the matter for Karnataka's socio-cultural fabric.

