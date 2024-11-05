Minister's Mining Case: Threat Allegations Surface
A case has been filed against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for allegedly threatening a police officer involved in investigating a mining case against him. The case involves claims of illegal approval of a mining lease in Bellary during Kumaraswamy's tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy faces legal trouble after a case was filed against him for allegedly threatening a senior police officer. The complaint, lodged by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar, accuses Kumaraswamy of trying to prevent a government servant from fulfilling his duties.
The controversy stems from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe that examined accusations against Kumaraswamy of unlawfully granting a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals in Karnataka's Bellary district. The incident reportedly occurred during his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008.
Following substantial evidence gathered by the SIT, a request for prosecution sanction was made to the Governor of Karnataka on November 21, 2023, as part of the ongoing legal proceedings against the former chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
