Political Tensions Flare as Black Flags Greet Karnataka Deputy CM in Chennai

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited Chennai, where he was met with black flags by the BJP. Invited by DMK chief M K Stalin, Shivakumar attended a meeting on delimitation concerns. Despite apprehensions, Shivakumar affectionately called BJP's Tamil Nadu president Annamalai a 'poor man' who had served Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:36 IST
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar encountered political protest in the form of black flags upon his arrival in Chennai. The unsettling greeting came from BJP members as Shivakumar attended a meeting hosted by DMK leader M K Stalin to address hindrances associated with the delimitation process.

The delimitation meeting raises concerns among southern state governments, fearing potential loss of political influence. Displaying resilience, Shivakumar recalled his time at Tihar Jail, emphasizing he remains unphased by BJP protests.

Recognizing BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, Shivakumar acknowledged his service to Karnataka, referring to him as a 'poor man'. Responding, Annamalai expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment and reinvigorated political discourse with his view on the leadership tussle in Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

