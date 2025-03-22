Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Karnataka's 4% Minority Reservation in Contracts

Karnataka's amendment to the KTPP Act, offering 4% reservation in tenders to minority contractors, faces backlash from BJP leaders. They claim Congress aims to win Muslim votes through religious-based reservations, defying Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles. Karnataka clarifies the reservation benefits multiple minority groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:07 IST
Karnataka's decision to amend the KTPP Act, allowing a 4% reservation in tenders for minority contractors, has ignited political controversy. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the move, citing Babasaheb Ambedkar's opposition to religion-based reservations. The Congress, he argued, is applying a 'cheap trick' to win Muslim votes.

Furthermore, Maurya accused Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav of maintaining a conspicuous silence on the issue. He championed the law and order improvements in Uttar Pradesh compared to the previous Samajwadi Party governance, questioning the party's capability to responsibly oppose government actions.

The discontent was echoed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who accused Congress of employing 'Divide and Rule' tactics at the behest of leader Rahul Gandhi. He warned that the amendment, passed in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, contravenes legal norms and will result in repercussions.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that the policy benefits all minority communities, not exclusively Muslims, reflecting a broader focus beyond religious lines. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy supported this expansion, reassuring that multiple minority groups are included under the reservation's umbrella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

