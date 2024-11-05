Escalating Attacks on Chinese Nationals in Karachi Highlight Security Concerns

Two Chinese nationals were injured in a shooting in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, according to authorities. This follows a series of attacks that have led China to demand better protection for its citizens in the country. Faizan Ali, a senior police official, confirmed the shooting but provided few specifics.

At Liaquat National Hospital, officials reported that the victims were being treated, with one in critical condition. The attackers' identities remain unknown, and it's still unclear if militant groups were involved. These incidents have pushed Beijing to request more stringent security measures.

The violence follows an October bombing near Karachi's airport that killed two Chinese engineers, an attack claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army. This group, from Pakistan's southwestern region, has been waging an insurgency for more than a decade, seeking a fair share of resources and frequently targeting Chinese interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)