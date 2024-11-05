Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Issues Notice to Chief Minister in MUDA Case

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others regarding a writ petition seeking CBI investigation into the MUDA site allotment case. Notices were also sent to Siddaramaiah's family members and government bodies. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:42 IST
Karnataka High Court Issues Notice to Chief Minister in MUDA Case
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several others, following a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The petition calls for the transfer of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice M Nagaprasanna has also issued notices to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, as well as the Union of India, the State government, CBI, and the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta has been instructed to present the investigation details conducted so far, with the next hearing scheduled for November 26.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is listed as accused number one, for questioning on November 6. His wife Parvathi, accused number two, was questioned on October 25. The allegations concern the illegal allotment of 14 sites by MUDA, involving family members and others named in the FIR filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta police on September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024