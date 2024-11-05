Karnataka High Court Issues Notice to Chief Minister in MUDA Case
The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others regarding a writ petition seeking CBI investigation into the MUDA site allotment case. Notices were also sent to Siddaramaiah's family members and government bodies. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 26.
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several others, following a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The petition calls for the transfer of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Justice M Nagaprasanna has also issued notices to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, as well as the Union of India, the State government, CBI, and the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta has been instructed to present the investigation details conducted so far, with the next hearing scheduled for November 26.
Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is listed as accused number one, for questioning on November 6. His wife Parvathi, accused number two, was questioned on October 25. The allegations concern the illegal allotment of 14 sites by MUDA, involving family members and others named in the FIR filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta police on September 27.
