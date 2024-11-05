Left Menu

High-Ranking Officer's Charge Sheet: A Complex Legal Battle

The Supreme Court is set to review a plea by retired Army officer Rakesh Walia, challenging a charge sheet in a rape case. Accused by a social media influencer, Walia maintains his innocence, alleging extortion. The case involves multiple FIRs and debates over misuse of legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by retired Army officer Rakesh Walia, challenging a charge sheet in a rape case. Walia, accused by a woman claiming to be a social media influencer, alleges that he is a victim of extortion.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah has issued notices to the Delhi police and the complainant. Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, representing Walia, argues that the prosecution is malicious, citing numerous FIRs filed by the complainant in recent years.

Walia's plea highlights his medical ailments and questions the credibility of the charges, suggesting they are aimed at wrongful financial gain. The Supreme Court will hear the case on December 6, following an order from the Delhi High Court to continue the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

