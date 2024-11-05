On Tuesday, Qatar launched a snap poll aimed at ending its experiment with limited legislative voting for the advisory Shura Council, a move expected to succeed in doing just that. This vote unfolded as global attention predominantly focused on the U.S. presidential election. Even Qatar's influential state-funded network, Al Jazeera, provided only fleeting mentions of the poll amidst their ongoing coverage of U.S. politics and Middle East conflicts.

The urgency of the vote was underscored by the last-minute announcement of its timing, giving citizens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots—a process described as a 'historic moment' by state-run media, credited with strengthening national unity. Qatar initially planned for these elections under its 2003 constitution, only to delay them repeatedly until the Shura Council's historic elections were finally held in October 2021.

The election also highlights the internal tensions within Qatar, exacerbated by a discriminatory electoral law that excludes naturalized citizens from voting or running for council seats, drawing criticism from Human Rights Watch. This attempt to modify the political structure of Qatar comes amid regional pressures for democratic change following the 2011 Arab Spring and U.S.-led calls for reform post-9/11.

