Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Postponed Amid Legal Delays

A defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced another delay in court proceedings as the MP-MLA court's special judge was on leave. The case, which stems from alleged remarks made by Gandhi in 2018, was therefore pushed to November 23 for the next hearing.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing BJP leader Vijay Mishra, confirmed the rescheduling. The defamation charges are related to comments Gandhi made about Amit Shah, then BJP president, during the Karnataka polls. Gandhi has denied the allegations, labeling them as politically motivated.

In previous court appearances, Gandhi maintained his innocence. His absence had led to a warrant issuance in December 2023, followed by his surrender and bail in February 2024. Both sides have recorded statements, and evidence is awaited at the upcoming session.

