Tributes Pour In for Congress Leader Kumari Ananthan: A Stalwart of Tamil Nadu Politics

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai paid homage to Kumari Ananthan, a senior Congress leader and father of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, in Chennai. Annamalai visited Soundararajan's residence to extend condolences following Ananthan's passing.

A day earlier, Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had offered his respects to Kumari Ananthan, who died at 93 due to age-related issues. Palaniswami, alongside numerous others, paid tribute to the esteemed leader at his residence.

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala joined those honoring the late Congress stalwart. Kumari Ananthan, a former Member of Parliament and a significant figure in the Tamil Nadu Congress for decades, was known for his dedication to public service. His contributions continue to resonate with many, including prominent officials like Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Throughout his political career, Ananthan represented the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977 as a Lok Sabha MP and served five terms in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The news of his death left a profound impact on his daughter, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who expressed her sorrow and fond memories of her father in an emotional message shared online.

Soundararajan highlighted her father's lifelong devotion to Tamil language and culture, and his influential role in shaping her pride in their heritage. As tributes continue to pour in, Kumari Ananthan's lasting legacy as a politician and a champion of Tamil identity remains celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)