Judicial Tensions Flare Over Amendment Challenge in Pakistan

Senior Supreme Court judges in Pakistan urge immediate hearings for challenges to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, aimed at changing the rules for appointing the chief justice. Despite internal meetings and majority decisions, no progress has been made, highlighting tensions within the judiciary.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:35 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's judicial landscape is currently embroiled in controversy, as two senior Supreme Court judges urge Chief Justice Yahya Khan Afridi to expediently schedule hearings regarding the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment. This amendment had previously altered the appointment process for the country's top judicial position, sparking significant legal debate.

Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, leading the seniority list of the Supreme Court, have expressed discontent with the delay. Justice Shah, initially in line to become the chief justice, found his pathway blocked due to the amendment, which allowed Justice Afridi to assume the role. Frustrated by the postponement, the judges have taken their concerns to the chief justice via formal communication.

The tensions intensified as Justice Shah and Akhtar independently convened to discuss the issue further, advocating for the petitions to be heard by a full court. Despite taking decisive steps, an evident divide remains within Pakistan's judiciary, contributing to widespread public and legal discourse on the matter's significance and implications.

