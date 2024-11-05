Sikkim's Quest for ST Recognition: A Cultural Mission

The Sikkim government has initiated efforts to gain Scheduled Tribes status for 12 local communities by establishing a specialized 12-member committee, announced a notification by Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday.

The committee, chaired by Anthropological Survey of India Director BV Sharma and vice chaired by JNU's Professor Mahendra P Lama, aims to conduct a comprehensive ethnographic and anthropological study on the specified communities.

These efforts are intended to provide socio-cultural, historical, and ecological grounds for the communities' inclusion in the ST list, with a report due in three months to foster socio-economic development in the eastern Himalaya region.

