Sikkim's Quest for ST Recognition: A Cultural Mission
The Sikkim government has formed a 12-member committee to gather evidence to recommend 12 communities for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Led by BV Sharma and Mahendra P Lama, the committee will compile an ethnographic report to support their inclusion, considering socio-cultural and ecological factors, and will report back in three months.
- Country:
- India
The Sikkim government has initiated efforts to gain Scheduled Tribes status for 12 local communities by establishing a specialized 12-member committee, announced a notification by Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday.
The committee, chaired by Anthropological Survey of India Director BV Sharma and vice chaired by JNU's Professor Mahendra P Lama, aims to conduct a comprehensive ethnographic and anthropological study on the specified communities.
These efforts are intended to provide socio-cultural, historical, and ecological grounds for the communities' inclusion in the ST list, with a report due in three months to foster socio-economic development in the eastern Himalaya region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Engaging Local Communities: Key to Success for Nuclear Power Projects, Say Experts at IAEA Conference
UNHCR Partners with LIV Golf to Launch $10M Sport-for-Protection Initiative for Displaced Communities
UN Warns of Widespread Impact of Enforced Disappearances on Families and Communities
Global Economic Growth Policies Drive Mental Health Crisis Among Impoverished Communities, Warns UN Expert
Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Unprecedented Support: Diverse Communities Rally