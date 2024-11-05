Tragedy Strikes Amidst Bail: Family of Four Murdered by Husband

In a tragic incident, Rajendra Gupta, who was out on bail for a previous murder charge, allegedly went on a killing spree, taking the lives of his wife and three children in Bhelupur, according to the police.

The gruesome event unfolded late Monday night when Gupta's family, comprising his wife Neetu Gupta and their offspring Navnendra, Subendra, and Gaurangi, were asleep. The following day, tenants discovered the horrific scene and alerted authorities.

Police investigations led by DCP Gaurav Banswal revealed a prior dispute between the couple. With the main suspect Gupta absconding, police efforts focus on uncovering the motive while searching for him actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)