Upheaval in Uttar Pradesh: Driver Detained for Heinous Crime Against Student

A 20-year-old car driver in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 8 student. The incident occurred during the student's commute to school. The driver, Shivanshu, is in custody, and the student has undergone medical examination. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:13 IST
A harrowing incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh as a 20-year-old driver was taken into custody on allegations of raping a student from Class 8. This shocking crime occurred during what was supposed to be her routine school commute.

According to authorities, the driver deviated from his route, taking the student to his residence instead of school, where he reportedly committed the crime. The driver, identified as Shivanshu, also allegedly threatened the victim's life if she disclosed the incident.

Upon returning home, the student bravely recounted the ordeal to her family, leading to swift police action. Legal charges have been filed under various sections including the POCSO Act, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

