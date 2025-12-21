Left Menu

Cab Ride Turns Chaotic: Driver Arrested for Misconduct

A cab driver in Gurugram was arrested for misbehaving with a female passenger who requested lowering the music volume. The incident video went viral, prompting police action. The driver, Pankaj from Rohtak, confronted the passenger, used abusive language, and forced her out. An FIR led to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:43 IST
Cab Ride Turns Chaotic: Driver Arrested for Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cab driver's arrest in Gurugram has sparked widespread attention after an incident involving a female passenger went viral on social media. The driver allegedly mistreated the passenger when she requested reducing the music volume during the ride, police confirmed on Sunday.

The altercation, which occurred on December 15, involved verbal abuse from the driver, identified as Pankaj, who forced the woman to exit the vehicle. The frightened passenger promptly alerted authorities by calling 112, prompting swift police intervention.

Gurugram police traced and arrested the 22-year-old driver, recovering the cab used in the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and Pankaj is now in judicial custody after facing a city court hearing, according to police spokespersons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025