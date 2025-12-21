Cab Ride Turns Chaotic: Driver Arrested for Misconduct
A cab driver in Gurugram was arrested for misbehaving with a female passenger who requested lowering the music volume. The incident video went viral, prompting police action. The driver, Pankaj from Rohtak, confronted the passenger, used abusive language, and forced her out. An FIR led to his arrest.
A cab driver's arrest in Gurugram has sparked widespread attention after an incident involving a female passenger went viral on social media. The driver allegedly mistreated the passenger when she requested reducing the music volume during the ride, police confirmed on Sunday.
The altercation, which occurred on December 15, involved verbal abuse from the driver, identified as Pankaj, who forced the woman to exit the vehicle. The frightened passenger promptly alerted authorities by calling 112, prompting swift police intervention.
Gurugram police traced and arrested the 22-year-old driver, recovering the cab used in the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and Pankaj is now in judicial custody after facing a city court hearing, according to police spokespersons.
