Controversial Tirupati Laddu Probe: Independent SIT Launched under CBI Scrutiny

The CBI has established an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of using animal fat in Tirupati laddus. This decision was made following the Supreme Court's directive. The team will be under CBI Director's supervision and includes members from central and state agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:33 IST
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has instituted an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe serious allegations regarding the use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. The move follows directions from the Supreme Court concerning the matter.

The SIT is composed of five officials: two from the central agency, two from the Andhra Pradesh Police, and one representative from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This unit will operate under the vigilant oversight of the CBI Director to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

This development arises amidst claims by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged the illicit use of animal fat during the previous administration. The accusation has sparked political tensions, with involved parties fervently denying the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

