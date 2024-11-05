Left Menu

Uttarakhand Observes Statehood Day with Solemnity Amid Tragedy

Uttarakhand will mark its statehood day with subdued observance due to the tragic bus accident in Marchula that claimed 36 lives. The Chief Minister has decided against holding usual cultural festivities, instead opting for a state-wide cleanliness drive and charity activities in healthcare and social service facilities.

  Country:
  India

In a somber observance, Uttarakhand will commemorate its statehood day on November 9, following a tragic bus accident that resulted in the loss of 36 lives. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has cancelled the traditional cultural events scheduled for November 8, in respect for the victims.

Instead of the usual festivities, the state will engage in a cleanliness drive and distribute fruits at mental health centers and shelters for women and the elderly. This decision was announced after a Tuesday meeting led by the Chief Minister addressing the accident.

Dhami emphasized the importance of preventing similar incidents, suggesting the acquisition of new vehicles for challenging terrains and additional buses for festival times. Locals had previously noted the absence of crash barriers at the accident site, an oversight Dhami insists must be resolved by responsible officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

