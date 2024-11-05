Deadly Skirmish: CTD's Battle Against Terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official and two terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities reported on Tuesday. The mission occurred shortly after midnight in South Waziristan's Daza Ghundai area.

The CTD's move to storm the terrorist hideout triggered a gunfight. This deadly exchange of fire resulted in the casualties, including a CTD officer and two terrorists, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, in Bajaur district, the residence of Ghulam Nabi, a noted social activist, was attacked with grenades. Nabi, who is the Bajaur Welfare Association of Karachi's president, had previously received threatening calls demanding extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)