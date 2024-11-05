Left Menu

Deadly Skirmish: CTD's Battle Against Terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Counter Terrorism Department official and two terrorists were killed in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The raid targeted a terrorist hideout in South Waziristan. Concurrently, social activist Ghulam Nabi's house faced a grenade attack amid extortion threats in Bajaur district.

A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official and two terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities reported on Tuesday. The mission occurred shortly after midnight in South Waziristan's Daza Ghundai area.

The CTD's move to storm the terrorist hideout triggered a gunfight. This deadly exchange of fire resulted in the casualties, including a CTD officer and two terrorists, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, in Bajaur district, the residence of Ghulam Nabi, a noted social activist, was attacked with grenades. Nabi, who is the Bajaur Welfare Association of Karachi's president, had previously received threatening calls demanding extortion.

