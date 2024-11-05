Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Road Closure at Assam Tea Estate

A conflict erupted between locals and police at Jalan Tea Estate due to the closure of a crucial road by Assam Medical College and Hospital, resulting in injuries. The road was essential for commuting to Dibrugarh town and schools. Protesters and police clashed, leading to injuries on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions flared in Dibrugarh as a protest over a road closure at the Jalan Tea Estate resulted in a violent clash between locals and the police. The closure by Assam Medical College and Hospital sparked outrage among residents who relied on the road for accessing Dibrugarh town and educational institutions.

The unrest began when a crowd gathered at the Alubari Line gate to contest the decision made by AMCH authorities early in the morning. Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh confirmed that a confrontation ensued, with police using tear gas to disperse the protesters, who retaliated with stones, bottles, and bricks.

In the chaos, two journalists and several officers, including Ghosh, suffered injuries. Despite the tension, the police managed to regain control of the situation and have detained multiple protesters, filing a suo moto case regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

