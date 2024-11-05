Tensions Surge: Israeli Airstrikes and Hezbollah Rocket Fire Escalate

An Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building in a beach town south of Beirut on Tuesday, as reported by Lebanese state media. This incident is part of a series of deadly strikes across Lebanon, while Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel.

The attack on Jiyyeh's beach town resulted in massive smoke emanating from an apartment building. There was uncertainty about whether the strike targeted a specific individual, and it occurred without prior evacuation warnings.

For over a year, clashes between the Israeli military and Iran-backed Hezbollah paralleled the Gaza war. Yet, in the past six weeks, these hostilities have intensified. More than 3,000 people in Lebanon have died, most since late September, per health authorities. On Tuesday, additional strikes killed five people near Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, including two from a car strike.

