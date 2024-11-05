Major Convictions in Cross-Channel Migrant Smuggling Trial

A dramatic migrant-smuggling trial concluded in France with the conviction of 18 individuals on Tuesday, spotlighting the dangerous and profitable business of trafficking people across the English Channel. The defendants were apprehended during a widespread 2022 European police operation.

In Lille, northern France, sentences were handed down ranging from two to fifteen years. An Iraqi ringleader was given a 15-year sentence and fined 200,000 euros. The trial underscored the ongoing risks faced by migrants attempting the crossing.

The year saw a surge in attempts, with over 31,000 people trying the perilous journey and at least 56 deaths reported. The UK's pull remains strong due to language, family, and perceived opportunities, despite strict asylum rules. British PM Keir Starmer has called for global cooperation against smugglers, likening the threat to terrorism.

