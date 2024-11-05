Left Menu

Major Convictions in Cross-Channel Migrant Smuggling Trial

A French court convicted 18 individuals in a migrant-smuggling case involving perilous boat crossings from France to the UK. The operation highlighted the high-stakes and deadly nature of such missions. Sentences ranged from 2 to 15 years. Increasingly strict asylum rules and ongoing conflicts are driving the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lille | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:04 IST
A dramatic migrant-smuggling trial concluded in France with the conviction of 18 individuals on Tuesday, spotlighting the dangerous and profitable business of trafficking people across the English Channel. The defendants were apprehended during a widespread 2022 European police operation.

In Lille, northern France, sentences were handed down ranging from two to fifteen years. An Iraqi ringleader was given a 15-year sentence and fined 200,000 euros. The trial underscored the ongoing risks faced by migrants attempting the crossing.

The year saw a surge in attempts, with over 31,000 people trying the perilous journey and at least 56 deaths reported. The UK's pull remains strong due to language, family, and perceived opportunities, despite strict asylum rules. British PM Keir Starmer has called for global cooperation against smugglers, likening the threat to terrorism.

