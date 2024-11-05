Odisha CM's Swift Action on Rice Distribution Delays

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the state's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to distribute three months' supply of rice in advance to Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries. The announcement follows reports of delayed rice distribution in Mandipanka village, which led to the tragic deaths of two women.

Majhi's decision aims to ensure food security for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme, specifically targeting around 40 lakh families yet to receive their share. Despite the rice distribution efforts that began on October 1, significant delays have kept many from accessing the essential resource.

The directive also aims to incorporate all e-Shramik portal registered workers into the PDS. Current figures indicate that approximately 1.31 lakh workers are left out. The state government is also focusing on the 'One Nation One Ration' scheme and expediting e-KYC verification for Odia migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)