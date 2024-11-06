Left Menu

Kerala High Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Sreekumar Menon

The Kerala High Court has quashed a criminal case against director Sreekumar Menon, accused by a Malayalam actress of abuse and defamation. The court ruled that mere unpleasant words do not insult a woman's modesty. The accusations involved actions during the film 'Odiyan's' production and alleged inappropriate behavior by Menon.

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the criminal case against film director Sreekumar Menon, who faced allegations from a leading Malayalam actress of abuse and defamation. The court ruled that mere unkind words do not constitute an insult to a woman's modesty, thereby clearing Menon of charges.

Justice S Manu delivered the verdict, responding to Menon's plea. Menon had directed the 2018 Malayalam fantasy drama 'Odiyan,' featuring Mohanlal, during which the actress claimed he had defamed and mentally harassed her, using indecent language at Dubai airport.

The court stated that unless words are specifically meant to insult a woman's modesty, they don't meet the legal threshold for defamation under Section 509 of the IPC. Thus, the court nullified the criminal case and ongoing proceedings against Menon.

