UN Experts Urge Action for Civilian Protection in Sudan as Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

UN experts have issued a strong condemnation of the escalating violence against civilians in Sudan, where the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created a devastating humanitarian crisis. With over 11 million people now internally displaced, more than half of them children, the experts warn that Sudan is nearing a breaking point as the fighting continues to violate international humanitarian and human rights laws on a staggering scale.

Rising Civilian Casualties Amid Indiscriminate Attacks

The experts detailed the widespread use of heavy artillery, airstrikes, and explosive weaponry by both sides, which has inflicted severe casualties and left civilians in grave danger from unexploded ordnance. They noted that siege tactics, such as those used against El Fasher city, and the deliberate restriction of humanitarian aid have exacerbated the suffering of millions. The destruction and occupation of agricultural land by armed groups have compounded the threat of famine, creating what the experts describe as a “man-made catastrophe.”

“The use of explosive weapons in populated areas and indiscriminate attacks are causing immediate and lasting harm to civilians, with the threat of unexploded ordnance putting even those who survive initial attacks at risk for years to come,” they said.

Targeted Violence Against Vulnerable Populations

The experts strongly condemned recent RSF-led attacks in Gezira State, where civilians have reportedly faced forced displacement, arbitrary detention, torture, and summary executions. Reports suggest that these acts, which appear to target individuals based on ethnicity, may constitute crimes against humanity. They also expressed profound concern over the systematic use of sexual violence by the RSF, describing it as a weapon of war directed primarily against women and girls.

“This large-scale campaign of sexual violence—encompassing rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage, and human trafficking—has been used to terrorize communities, often under brutal and torturous conditions,” the experts stated.

Deteriorating Law and Order and the Rise of Criminal Activity

The breakdown in security has created a breeding ground for criminal activities, with civilians increasingly vulnerable to robberies, extortion, and gender-based violence. Experts warn that the looming threat of cholera is now compounded by severe seasonal flooding, further imperiling recently displaced communities.

The experts underscored that the multi-layered crisis has left Sudan’s population “trapped in an impossible situation,” facing an unrelenting cycle of conflict, famine, disease, and crime.

Urgent Calls for Action from All Parties and the International Community

The UN experts issued an urgent call for the SAF and RSF to cease all hostilities against civilians, ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, prevent and address sexual violence, and pursue accountability for human rights violations. They emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire, inclusive political negotiations, and a return to law and order.

“The SAF and RSF must halt their assault on civilians, allow humanitarian relief to reach those in need, ensure justice for victims of sexual violence, and take definitive steps toward peace,” the experts said.

International Support Critical to Sudan’s Recovery

The experts also urged the international community to support these measures through diplomatic engagement, increased humanitarian funding, and halting illicit arms transfers to the warring factions. Sudan’s survival through this crisis, they argued, will depend not only on national efforts but on the global community’s commitment to peace and protection for Sudan’s people.