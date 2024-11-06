AfD Moves to Expel Extremist Members Amid Arrests

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party currently polling second in national surveys, is taking steps to distance itself from extremist elements within its ranks. On Wednesday, party leaders will convene to discuss the expulsion of members linked to an extremist militia, as reported by the party.

In a recent statement, the party acknowledged the involvement of members "affected by the measures taken by the attorney general," underscoring a connection between these individuals and eight suspects who were detained on Tuesday during a significant police operation.

The crackdown targeted the Saxonian Separatists, a minor faction motivated by racist ideology and conspiracy theories, who have allegedly been preparing for armed conflict aiming at the collapse of modern Germany.

