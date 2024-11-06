Arizona's Bold Move: Proposition 314 Ignites Immigration Debate

Arizona voters have thrown their support behind Proposition 314, empowering local police to detain migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border from Mexico, an authority traditionally held by the federal government.

This move positions Arizona among a growing number of states challenging federal control over immigration, as Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma have attempted similar measures, now stalled in federal courts.

Supporters argue it strengthens border security, while detractors warn of economic damage and racial profiling risks, evoking memories of past controversies under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)