Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Two people were killed in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle. The victims, Vijyendra Kanaujai and his nephew Ritesh Kumar, were returning to their village. Police are investigating the incident to trace the vehicle involved in the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, two individuals lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The victims, Vijyendra Kanaujai, aged 40, and his 20-year-old nephew Ritesh Kumar, were en route back to their village in Gopalpur from a relative's residence when the collision occurred, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fatheem Qureishi.

The accident claimed both lives on the spot, and officials have launched an investigation to track down the vehicle responsible for the deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

