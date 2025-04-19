Tragic Collision: Three Dead in Uttar Pradesh Motorcycle Crash
A head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district resulted in three fatalities and left two others injured. The accident occurred around 5:30 pm, and the injured are receiving further medical care. Authorities are investigating the incident as they await more details.
In a tragic accident on Friday evening, three individuals lost their lives and two sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The incident, confirmed by police, took place at approximately 5:30 pm.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagendra Kumar Chaubey reported that the injured were promptly transported to the hospital, where three people were pronounced dead. The remaining two victims are receiving additional medical attention.
The authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further information is anticipated as the probe continues.
