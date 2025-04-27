Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Lives on NH 16

A tragic accident occurred on NH 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district, claiming the lives of two individuals and critically injuring another when their motorcycle smashed into a bridge protection wall.

The victims, all from West Bengal, were en route to Cuttack when the crash hurled them onto the road. While two died instantly, the third was quickly taken to Bhadrak Medical College and Hospital for urgent care by local residents.

Police have initiated an investigation, identifying one deceased as Ased Alli, 23, from Purba Medinipur district. The identities of the other riders remain unknown, and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)