Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Lives on NH 16
A motorcycle collided with a bridge protection wall on NH 16 in Odisha, resulting in the deaths of two West Bengal travelers and the critical injury of another. Local residents rescued the survivor, who is receiving treatment. An investigation is underway to identify the victims and determine the cause.
A tragic accident occurred on NH 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district, claiming the lives of two individuals and critically injuring another when their motorcycle smashed into a bridge protection wall.
The victims, all from West Bengal, were en route to Cuttack when the crash hurled them onto the road. While two died instantly, the third was quickly taken to Bhadrak Medical College and Hospital for urgent care by local residents.
Police have initiated an investigation, identifying one deceased as Ased Alli, 23, from Purba Medinipur district. The identities of the other riders remain unknown, and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
