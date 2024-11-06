Manipur's Chief Minister Champions NRC and 'War on Drugs' Amidst Thadou Support

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has voiced support for the resolutions passed at the recent Thadou Convention, which backed both the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the state's 'War on Drugs' initiative. Despite his contentment, Singh made it clear that the government will not compromise its policies for the sake of peace at the expense of indigenous communities.

During the convention, the Thadou tribe, the largest within the Kuki community, asserted its distinct identity separate from the Kuki group, while pledging support for the NRC and anti-drug campaigns. Singh, speaking at an event in Imphal, reiterated his commitment to protecting indigenous rights and promoting educational opportunities through the Chief Minister's Coaching Scheme for national-level exams like JEE and NEET.

Singh also championed environmental initiatives by urging students to participate in the 'Maa Ke Naam Ek Per' campaign, highlighting the importance of combining environmental responsibility with academic success. The scheme involves a final exam in March or April, with the government covering expenses for successful candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)