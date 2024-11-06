Court Urges Reform Despite Rigorous Punishment for Juvenile Rape Convict

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has sentenced a juvenile to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2017 rape of a 10-year-old girl. Judge Susheel Bala Dagar emphasized the need for the convict's reformation instead of immediate release, given his age and offense.

The court criticized the current juvenile justice system, citing ''chaos, confusion, and uncertainty'' among officers tasked with rehabilitating child offenders. The government was urged to issue an order addressing concerns related to juvenile cases.

Despite serving time in an observational home, the juvenile's rehabilitation plan remained incomplete, exposing flaws in adherence to the JJ Act. The court highlighted that, under the act, rehabilitation was paramount in juvenile sentencing, emphasizing the need for systemic improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)