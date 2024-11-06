Left Menu

Major Drug Bust Unveils International Smuggling Network

Punjab Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a major drug bust involving 1 kg of methamphetamine and 1 kg of heroin. The operation revealed links to international drug smugglers and terrorists, highlighting the extensive network used to transport narcotics into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:01 IST
Major Drug Bust Unveils International Smuggling Network
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended three individuals linked to a significant drug bust, recovering 1 kg each of methamphetamine and heroin, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The operation uncovered an extensive international narcotics smuggling network, involving suspects Karandeep Singh, Jeewan Singh, and Manjinder Singh. Directed by a tip-off, police implemented a roadblock near Puli Sua on Ajnala road in Amritsar, where the drugs were found in the suspects' vehicle, according to Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Investigations revealed Karandeep's prior residence in Dubai and Moscow, and his subsequent ties with Pakistan-based smugglers upon his return to Punjab. The smuggling operation utilized drones, and Karandeep maintained contact with gangsters and terrorists abroad, linking him to a network of criminal activities, including attacks on law enforcement in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024