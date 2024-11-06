Major Drug Bust Unveils International Smuggling Network
Punjab Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a major drug bust involving 1 kg of methamphetamine and 1 kg of heroin. The operation revealed links to international drug smugglers and terrorists, highlighting the extensive network used to transport narcotics into India.
Punjab Police have successfully apprehended three individuals linked to a significant drug bust, recovering 1 kg each of methamphetamine and heroin, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
The operation uncovered an extensive international narcotics smuggling network, involving suspects Karandeep Singh, Jeewan Singh, and Manjinder Singh. Directed by a tip-off, police implemented a roadblock near Puli Sua on Ajnala road in Amritsar, where the drugs were found in the suspects' vehicle, according to Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.
Investigations revealed Karandeep's prior residence in Dubai and Moscow, and his subsequent ties with Pakistan-based smugglers upon his return to Punjab. The smuggling operation utilized drones, and Karandeep maintained contact with gangsters and terrorists abroad, linking him to a network of criminal activities, including attacks on law enforcement in Punjab.
