Delhi Drug Bust: Five Nabbed with Heroin Worth Rs 1.25 Crore
Delhi Police have arrested five individuals in connection with illegal drug activities, seizing 620 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 1.25 crore. The arrests were made during three operations, implicating those involved under various sections of the NDPS Act.
Delhi Police have conducted three separate operations resulting in the arrest of five alleged drug peddlers. The operations led to the confiscation of 620 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 1.25 crore, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Sahibul, Jatin, Arun, Ravinder, and Farooq, face charges under the NDPS Act. Sahibul was caught with 300 grams of heroin and has three prior criminal cases. His involvement is linked to a family background of illicit activities, with his brothers incarcerated for a 2019 murder case related to drug trade rivalry.
The second and third operations apprehended Jatin, Arun, and Ravinder with 320 grams of heroin, while Farooq, a known offender, was arrested for a case involving a large marijuana recovery. Authorities continue to target the larger network beyond these middlemen, seizing a vehicle used in the drug supply chain.
