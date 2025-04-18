Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize Rs 71 Crore Worth of Heroin and Yaba

In a significant crackdown, Assam Police have seized heroin and Yaba tablets worth Rs 71 crore in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals in connection with the illegal contraband.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police, acting on specific intelligence, launched the operation in the Amingaon area. They intercepted two vehicles traveling from a neighboring state and during the subsequent search, uncovered 2,70,000 Yaba tablets and 40 soap boxes containing 520 grams of heroin, confirmed a senior officer.

Yaba tablets, also known as the 'crazy drug', contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, making them illegal in the country. The seized narcotics, valued at Rs 67 crore for the Yaba and Rs 4 crore for the heroin, were intended for transport out of the state by two couriers. Follow-up investigations and legal proceedings are underway, with STF chief Parthasarathi Mahanta spearheading the case, assisted by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)