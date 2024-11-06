Left Menu

Haryana Police Expands Canine Squad for Enhanced Crime Resolution

The Haryana Police have bolstered their dog squad, increasing it from 36 to 63 dogs, effectively enhancing their crime-solving capabilities. The canines have been instrumental in resolving 24 cases between January and October 2024, aiding in significant narcotics seizures. The squad includes trained tracker, explosive detection, and drug detection dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:36 IST
Haryana Police Expands Canine Squad for Enhanced Crime Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police is strengthening its crime-fighting arsenal by expanding its dog squad from 36 to 63 highly trained canines. These dogs have been crucial in solving 24 cases in 2024, leading to the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics.

The expanded team includes tracker dogs managed by the State Crime Branch, who assist in theft and murder investigations, and explosive detection dogs, managed by the CID for VIP security and bomb detection. The detection dogs play a key role in narcotics control, sniffing out drugs in diverse locations.

According to officials, the police employ a variety of breeds including Belgian Shepherds, German Shepherds, and Labradors, all cared for intensively. These dogs, sourced from specialized breeding firms, undergo rigorous training before deployment, showcasing their skills during national celebrations and receiving retirement adoption privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024