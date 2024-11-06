Haryana Police Expands Canine Squad for Enhanced Crime Resolution

Haryana Police is strengthening its crime-fighting arsenal by expanding its dog squad from 36 to 63 highly trained canines. These dogs have been crucial in solving 24 cases in 2024, leading to the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics.

The expanded team includes tracker dogs managed by the State Crime Branch, who assist in theft and murder investigations, and explosive detection dogs, managed by the CID for VIP security and bomb detection. The detection dogs play a key role in narcotics control, sniffing out drugs in diverse locations.

According to officials, the police employ a variety of breeds including Belgian Shepherds, German Shepherds, and Labradors, all cared for intensively. These dogs, sourced from specialized breeding firms, undergo rigorous training before deployment, showcasing their skills during national celebrations and receiving retirement adoption privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)