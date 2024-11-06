Iranian Court Sentences Four in Espionage Case Linked to Israel
A revolutionary court in northwestern Iran has sentenced four individuals to death on charges of espionage for Israel. Three were reportedly involved in the Mossad-assisted assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, while the fourth was associated with a separate espionage case. Details remain scarce on their nationalities.
A revolutionary court in northwestern Iran has sentenced four individuals to death over allegations of spying for Israel. The news was reported by the semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday.
Three of the defendants were accused of aiding Israel's spy agency, Mossad, in transporting equipment used in the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Western intelligence regarded Fakhrizadeh as a key figure in Iran's nuclear weapons development, a claim Iran has consistently denied.
The Jewish Chronicle had reported that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a gun smuggled into Iran in parts by Mossad agents, including both Israeli and Iranian nationals. The Israeli government has continued to refrain from commenting on such reports, with a spokesman reiterating their stance following the latest court ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
