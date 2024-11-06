Rising Tensions: Deadly Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Escalate Conflict
Lebanese rescuers searched through the remains of a building in Beirut following a fatal Israeli airstrike. This incident is part of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which have escalated recently, with significant casualties reported. Diplomatic efforts to establish a truce have faltered.
On Wednesday, Lebanese rescuers sifted through the rubble of a destroyed apartment building in southern Beirut after a deadly Israeli airstrike the previous evening. The search was part of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which have intensified over recent months.
Hezbollah announced it launched missiles at an Israeli base near Ben Gurion Airport, with sirens ringing across Israel. Despite the escalation, Israel's airports authority reported no disruptions, and El Al confirmed its planes remained undamaged.
Lebanese officials reported 20 fatalities from the Barja attack, reflecting the broader toll as over 3,000 have died in the conflict's escalation. Diplomatic efforts for a truce have stalled, fueling fears of further escalation.
