Karnataka's Congress Leadership Tensions: Media Hype or Reality?
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dismissed media-driven narratives of discord within the state's ruling Congress party, attributing any perceived conflicts to local leadership issues. The remarks come amid heightened speculation regarding a possible chief ministerial change, linked to a 2023 power-sharing agreement with CM Siddaramaiah.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refuted claims of internal discord within the state's ruling Congress party, dismissing them as media creations. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had made their positions clear.
The statement followed Kharge's remarks which described the leadership issues as limited to local dynamics, with no involvement from the party's high command. Local leaders have been urged to address internal disputes on their own.
Speculation of a shift in leadership has emerged as the Congress government reaches the middle of its five-year term. This follows a power-sharing agreement made between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in 2023, although Siddaramaiah has reiterated that any decision will rest with the party's central leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Politics: Accusations Fly Amidst Modi-Kumar Meeting
Leadership Row in Karnataka: A High-Stakes Drama
Coty's Strategic Shift: Leadership Changes Amidst Market Pressure
Bihar's Leadership Unites in National Capital: A Pursuit of Development and Governance
Coty Appoints Markus Strobel Amid Leadership Overhaul