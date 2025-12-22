Karnataka's Congress Leadership Tensions: Media Hype or Reality?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refuted claims of internal discord within the state's ruling Congress party, dismissing them as media creations. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had made their positions clear.

The statement followed Kharge's remarks which described the leadership issues as limited to local dynamics, with no involvement from the party's high command. Local leaders have been urged to address internal disputes on their own.

Speculation of a shift in leadership has emerged as the Congress government reaches the middle of its five-year term. This follows a power-sharing agreement made between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in 2023, although Siddaramaiah has reiterated that any decision will rest with the party's central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)