Left Menu

Karnataka's Congress Leadership Tensions: Media Hype or Reality?

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dismissed media-driven narratives of discord within the state's ruling Congress party, attributing any perceived conflicts to local leadership issues. The remarks come amid heightened speculation regarding a possible chief ministerial change, linked to a 2023 power-sharing agreement with CM Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:34 IST
Karnataka's Congress Leadership Tensions: Media Hype or Reality?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refuted claims of internal discord within the state's ruling Congress party, dismissing them as media creations. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had made their positions clear.

The statement followed Kharge's remarks which described the leadership issues as limited to local dynamics, with no involvement from the party's high command. Local leaders have been urged to address internal disputes on their own.

Speculation of a shift in leadership has emerged as the Congress government reaches the middle of its five-year term. This follows a power-sharing agreement made between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in 2023, although Siddaramaiah has reiterated that any decision will rest with the party's central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025