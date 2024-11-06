Double Tragedy Strikes Chilutal: Murder Mysteries Unfold
In Chilutal, two mysterious deaths spark police investigations. Anil Gupta, a garment trader, was found with a slit throat, and welder Kali Charan was discovered dead in a ditch. Both incidents have raised suspicions of foul play, prompting families to demand thorough probes as police register murder cases and begin inquiries.
Chilutal district was rocked by two grim discoveries on Wednesday, unveiling a grim mystery. Police reported that the body of a local trader was found with a slit throat, while another, a welder, was discovered in a nearby ditch. Both deaths have sparked a comprehensive investigation.
Anil Gupta, a resident and readymade garment trader, was found near a marriage hall just a short distance from his home. His neck bore a gruesome wound, suggesting the use of a sharp weapon. Family members disclosed that Gupta attended a party the previous night before becoming unreachable.
The discovery led to immediate police notification, while suspicions of foul play have evoked demands for in-depth investigations. Meanwhile, the police, suspecting murder, have registered cases and launched inquiries into both deaths.
