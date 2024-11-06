Double Tragedy Strikes Chilutal: Murder Mysteries Unfold

Chilutal district was rocked by two grim discoveries on Wednesday, unveiling a grim mystery. Police reported that the body of a local trader was found with a slit throat, while another, a welder, was discovered in a nearby ditch. Both deaths have sparked a comprehensive investigation.

Anil Gupta, a resident and readymade garment trader, was found near a marriage hall just a short distance from his home. His neck bore a gruesome wound, suggesting the use of a sharp weapon. Family members disclosed that Gupta attended a party the previous night before becoming unreachable.

The discovery led to immediate police notification, while suspicions of foul play have evoked demands for in-depth investigations. Meanwhile, the police, suspecting murder, have registered cases and launched inquiries into both deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)