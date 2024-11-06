Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey: A Step Towards Social Justice

The Telangana government's ambitious socio-economic and caste survey, a hallmark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election vision, has officially begun. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the survey as a transformative 'yajna' aimed at achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all.

This groundbreaking initiative is being carried out in phases, starting with house listing and then transitioning to a household survey. The state has enlisted over 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors for the task. The aim is to gather detailed data on religion, caste, economic status, and more.

Rahul Gandhi, reaffirming his commitment to this cause, termed the survey as 'historic' and integral to his mission of ensuring equitable resource distribution. The survey results will help in understanding societal dynamics and assist the government in policy planning for equitable development.

