Tragedy Strikes in Chaitanyeshwar Nagar: Student Killed by Drunk Driver

A tragic incident unfolded in Chaitanyeshwar Nagar on Wednesday evening when a young student named Vivek Vijayrao Rananawre lost his life after being struck by a truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated motorist. Local authorities confirmed that the driver, Vishnu Dhakulkar, was arrested following the fatal accident.

The accident occurred as Rananawre, who was a student, sat on his motorcycle near his residence. The truck, driven by Dhakulkar, hit him, and he was subsequently crushed under its rear wheels. Witnesses to the horrific event acted swiftly, apprehending the driver and handing him over to the police.

The untimely death of Rananawre has sparked outrage in the community, with residents demanding stringent action against the hazards of drunk driving. Police from the Wathoda station are investigating the case further, as the local populace mourns the loss of a promising young life.

