E-Commerce Vendors Under Scrutiny: ED Raids Across India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a significant crackdown on vendors selling through major e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Flipkart, amidst a FEMA-related investigation on Thursday, according to official sources.

The agency conducted extensive searches across multiple cities, including Delhi, Gurugram in Haryana, Hyderabad in Telangana, and Bengaluru in Karnataka. These searches are part of a comprehensive probe into financial transactions by certain 'preferred' vendors and sellers on these platforms, the sources indicated.

This investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) aims to scrutinize possibly illicit financial activities involving these online marketplace participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)