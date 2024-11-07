Australians Set to 'Call Time' on Social Media for Under-16s
Australia plans world-first legislation imposing a 16-year minimum age for social media, making platforms like Facebook and Instagram accountable for compliance. Concerns and criticisms arise over the ban's impact, as some argue it may drive risky behavior underground while governments grapple with online youth safety globally.
- Country:
- Australia
In a groundbreaking move, the Australian government announced its intention to legislate a minimum age of 16 for social media usage, marking a world-first endeavor. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the legislation a necessary step to curb social media's harmful impact on children.
The initiative, set to be introduced in Parliament by November, has stirred a spectrum of responses. While government officials emphasize the accountability of platforms like Instagram and TikTok, critics suggest that it might drive young users to evade the law, potentially increasing risks.
Amid discussions, experts warn against a blanket ban; instead, advocating for balanced solutions that promote digital literacy and safer online environments for the youth.
