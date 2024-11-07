Left Menu

Australians Set to 'Call Time' on Social Media for Under-16s

Australia plans world-first legislation imposing a 16-year minimum age for social media, making platforms like Facebook and Instagram accountable for compliance. Concerns and criticisms arise over the ban's impact, as some argue it may drive risky behavior underground while governments grapple with online youth safety globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:42 IST
Australians Set to 'Call Time' on Social Media for Under-16s
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking move, the Australian government announced its intention to legislate a minimum age of 16 for social media usage, marking a world-first endeavor. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the legislation a necessary step to curb social media's harmful impact on children.

The initiative, set to be introduced in Parliament by November, has stirred a spectrum of responses. While government officials emphasize the accountability of platforms like Instagram and TikTok, critics suggest that it might drive young users to evade the law, potentially increasing risks.

Amid discussions, experts warn against a blanket ban; instead, advocating for balanced solutions that promote digital literacy and safer online environments for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024