Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives of Two Young Brothers
In Bahrai village, a devastating fire engulfed a thatched house, resulting in the deaths of two young brothers, Kanhaiya and Suraj. Locals rushed to extinguish the flames, but it was too late to save the children. The community mourns the loss as authorities investigate the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:25 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a fire in Bahrai village, Rampura area, claimed the lives of two young brothers on Thursday. The blaze occurred around 10 a.m. in the thatched house of farmer Dayashankar.
Locals responded swiftly to the emergency, extinguishing the fire and alerting authorities. Unfortunately, the children, Kanhaiya, 4, and Suraj, 1, had succumbed to the flames before help arrived. Their charred bodies were later recovered by police.
The community is grappling with the tragedy and the loss of innocent lives. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
