Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives of Two Young Brothers

In a heartbreaking incident, a fire in Bahrai village, Rampura area, claimed the lives of two young brothers on Thursday. The blaze occurred around 10 a.m. in the thatched house of farmer Dayashankar.

Locals responded swiftly to the emergency, extinguishing the fire and alerting authorities. Unfortunately, the children, Kanhaiya, 4, and Suraj, 1, had succumbed to the flames before help arrived. Their charred bodies were later recovered by police.

The community is grappling with the tragedy and the loss of innocent lives. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

